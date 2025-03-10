Cameroon: the army neutralizes 04 Boko Haram fighters in the Far North

Four members of Boko Haram were slaughtered by the Cameroonian army on the night of Sunday, around midnight, between the localities of Guédérou and Walassa, located in the department of Mayo-Tsanaga, in the region of the Far North of Cameroon, according to local security sources.

The operation was carried out by the elements of the rapid intervention battalion (BIR) of Limani, who set an ambush to the attackers. At the end of the intervention, two rifles belonging to the terrorists were recovered.

This offensive is part of current security operations in this region, regularly targeted by Boko Haram’s incursions and attacks against civilian populations as well as defense and security forces. Note that the actions of the terrorist group in the Far North of Cameroon have been continuing since 2014.