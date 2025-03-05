Presidential election 2025 in Cameroon: the government warns against any disturbance of public order

As the presidential election scheduled for October, the Cameroonian government has warned of public order, promising severe measures against those who were trying to disrupt the electoral process, according to official sources.

At a press conference Tuesday in Yaoundé, the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, firmly condemned for any form of disinformation or incentive to violence. “From that day, any act of disorder, insult, manipulation, dissemination of false information, appeal to insurrection or hate speeches must cease immediately”he said.

He added that instructions had been given to the governors of the ten regions to identify and initiate prosecution against the perpetrators of such actions. “The troublemakers are warned”he insisted.

This declaration comes in a tense political context, marked by rivalries and virulent speeches of candidates in the running. The government thus reaffirms its commitment to ensure a peaceful electoral process and in accordance with the rules in force.