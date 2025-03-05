Mondial 2026 (Q): The Zimbabwe coach prevents Nigeria Super Eagles

While Nigeria’s Super Eagles are preparing to face Zimbabwe on March 25 at the Uyo Godswill Akpabio Akpabio stadium, Warriors coach Michael Nees is confident.

He believes that his team has the means to beat the Nigerians during this crucial meeting of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Nigeria is currently occupying fifth place in group C with three points in four games, while Zimbabwe is red lantern with two units. In a precarious situation, the two teams desperately need a victory to still hope to win their ticket for the World Cup.

“” Like us, Nigeria is back to the wall, they are like injured lions who want to turn the page after a bad start of qualification. It will be an exciting match and Nigeria is battable in Uyo ”said Nees.

The Super Eagles, however favorite on paper, will have to be wary of this Zimbabwean team which does not intend to be impressed. This duel promises to be decisive for the future of the two selections in the race for the 2026 World Cup.

