Imad Tintin: the Algerian influencer judged for incentive to terrorism in France

The Algerian influencer known under the pseudonym “Imad Tintin” will appear this Wednesday March 5 before the Criminal Court of Grenoble. He is continued for having encouraged, via videos broadcast on Tiktok, to commit terrorist acts in France.

In early January, Imad Ould Brahim, his name, as well as three other people, two Algerians and a Franco-Algerian, had been arrested for having published hateful content aimed at France, accompanied by calls for violence.

31 years old, he is implicated for having made montages and translations of videos, one of which, now deleted, encouraged “Burn live, kill and rape on French soil“.

Arrested on January 3 in Échirolles, near Grenoble, he had been tried in immediate comparison for “Direct provocation to an act of terrorism”but had asked for a delay to prepare for his defense, leading to the postponement of his trial.