Presidential election 2025 in Cameroon: Maurice Kamto announces his candidacy and launches a fundraising

Maurice Kamto, president of the Renaissance Movement of Cameroon (MRC), said his candidacy for the presidential election in October 2025. On January 29, he launched a fundraising campaign to collect 6 billion FCFA.

According to him, these funds will be used to cover the logistical expenses of his campaign, including travel, communication and promotional media. They will also be able to ensure the presence of scanners in all polling stations.

Maurice Kamto insists on the importance of this surveillance. “It is a major challenge, but essential to guarantee the transparency of control”he said, stressed that the presence of candidates observers has become essential in Cameroon. He calls into question the reliability of Elecam, the organ in charge of the elections. “In theory, Elecam is supposed to guarantee free and transparent elections. But in reality, this is not the case “he said.

During the 2018 election, Elecam had installed more than 25,000 polling stations across the country, an imposing logistics that complicates the surveillance of opposition parties. These fear irregularities promoting the party in power.

Arrived second in 2018 with 14 % of the votes, Maurice Kamto this time reinforced financial and human mobilization in order to intensify his campaign and guarantee rigorous surveillance in approximately 28,000 polling stations.