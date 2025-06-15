Can Handball Dames: the quarter -finals program

The quarterfinals of the Can Handball 2024 are in the spotlight this Wednesday with beautiful posters on the program.

The direct elimination phases of the 26th edition of the Senior Dames Can Handball continues this Wednesday with the quarter -finals. Favorite for the title, the Congo opens the ball with a shock against Tunisia.

Senegal tombooles on Tuesday, the Red Devils will try to continue in front of Tunisia, very solid defensively. In other meetings, Cameroon will be measured in Senegal for a place in the semi-finals. The organizing country will be facing Egypt.

The quarter -finals program: