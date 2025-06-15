Gabon: the victory of Brice Oligui Nguema confirmed by the courtyard

In Gabon, the Constitutional Court validated this Friday, April 25, 2025 the results of the presidential election on April 12, 2025, thus confirming the large victory of Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.

The elected president will take an oath on May 3 at the Sino-Gabonese friendship stadium in Libreville, in front of a large crowd and several distinguished guests.

Meeting in hearing this morning, the high court has ratified the results transmitted by the Ministry of the Interior, which attribute General Oligui Nguema 94.85 % of the votes cast.

This score, provisionally announced on April 19 by Minister Hermann Immongault, therefore becomes final, ending the electoral process as well as the transition and the end of the Bongo era.

With this confirmation, a new page opens in the political history of Gabon. The elected president’s inauguration ceremony is planned in one of the largest stadiums in the capital, where strong popular mobilization is expected. Several African heads of state, diplomats and international partners have already been invited to attend the event.

Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who ensured the transition after the fall of the previous regime, thus begins a new chapter under the legitimacy of the ballot box. The country is entering a new political phase, marked by major expectations in matters of governance, reforms and stability.