Presidential 2025 in Gabon: General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema has crossed medical and linguistic stages

The president of the transition, General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, completed two key stages as part of his candidacy for the presidential election of April 12, 2025. He submitted, on March 6, 2025, to the medical visit required by the Constitution at the Center Hospitalier Universitaire de Libreville (Chul).

The aim of this examination is to certify the physical and mental ability of candidates to assume the highest functions of the State, in accordance with article 43 of the new Constitution. Welcomed by the health authorities, the general carried out the various examinations required in compliance with the established protocols, thus guaranteeing the transparency of the process.

In the same dynamic, he passed his linguistic aptitude test at the National Museum, before a specialized commission responsible for assessing the mastery of the linguistic skills of applicants. At the end of these formalities, the Head of State praised the professionalism of medical and linguistic teams, while reiterating his commitment to governance based on ethics, rigor and transparency.

At the head of the transition since the coup d’etat of August 30, 2023, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema formalized his candidacy during a speech at the City of Democracy. He defended his assessment and shared his vision of a Gabon in full “Renaissance”focused on the local transformation of raw materials, decentralization and reduction of inequalities.

Presenting himself as a “Simple citizen”he invited the Gabonese to unite around his social project, saying that his candidacy responds to a spiritual conviction: “The Holy Spirit spoke to me. That’s why I am in front of you. »»