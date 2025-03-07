Central African Republic: 02 civilians killed and a burned village in a new armed attack in the northwest

Armed men led a deadly attack Wednesday in the North West of the Central African Republic (RCA), killing two civilians and burning a large part of the village of Boforo, near Bozoum, chief town of the Ouham-Pendé prefecture, on Thursday indicated concordant local sources.

According to these sources, the attackers, mounted on horses, stormed the village in the afternoon, leading to the death of two people and in particular several dwellings in ashes, leaving more than 1,000 homeless inhabitants, according to a military source under cover of anonymity.

A local radio confirmed the attack, noting that it survives after the death of four people at the end of February, in a context of recurring tensions between local communities and transhumant breeders.

The resurgence of violence in the region has already led to the displacement of more than 5,000 people to Bozoum, where they live in worrying humanitarian conditions.