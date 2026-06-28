President Bassirou Diomaye Faye mobilizes new partnerships for Vision Senegal 2050

On an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany from June 21 to 23, the President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, continues his diplomatic and economic offensive in favor of Vision Senegal 2050. This trip aims to consolidate the strategic partnership between Dakar and Berlin while exploring new opportunities for growth, investment and technology transfer for the benefit of national development.

At the heart of this visit is a constant in the Head of State’s travels abroad: the meeting with the Senegalese community established in the host country. In Berlin, the president spoke with his compatriots living in Germany, reaffirming the central place occupied by the diaspora in Senegal’s transformation project.

Facing his fellow citizens, Bassirou Diomaye Faye listened attentively to their concerns and recalled the State’s commitments in terms of improving consular services, protecting the rights of Senegalese abroad and creating favorable conditions for their participation in the economic development of the country. This approach reflects, according to the presidency, the conviction that “wherever he is, a Senegalese remains at the heart of the concerns of the Nation”.

The diaspora thus appears to be an essential lever of Vision Senegal 2050, both through its economic contribution and its role in the country’s international influence.

Alongside discussions with members of the Senegalese community, the Head of State has held numerous high-level economic meetings. On the sidelines of the German-Senegalese Economic Forum, he notably received Marco Linnig, director of Siemens Healthineers, one of the world leaders in medical technologies.

The discussions focused on strengthening the capacities of the Senegalese health system, in particular through equipping hospital structures with scanners and medical imaging devices. The objective is to improve access to diagnosis and reduce patient care times, particularly in regions where this equipment remains insufficient.

The President of the Republic also insisted on a component that he considers inseparable from the development of health infrastructure: the training of human resources. For Bassirou Diomaye Faye, the acquisition of cutting-edge equipment must be accompanied by strengthening the skills of Senegalese doctors, technicians and specialists in order to ensure optimal use of the technologies deployed.

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