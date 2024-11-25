Premier League: Mohamed Salah discusses possible departure from Liverpool

Author of a double against Southampton (3-2) in the Premier League this weekend, Mohamed Salah spoke about his future at Liverpool. And the Egyptian striker sees a possible departure at the end of the season.

Mohamed Salah could well leave Liverpool at the end of the season. Despite an exceptional campaign in the Premier League, where he has already scored 10 goals in 12 matches, the Egyptian striker is not sure of wearing the Reds jersey next campaign.

Sunday, after his double against Southampton (3-2) in the Premier League, Salah spoke frankly about his contractual situation. His contract, which expires next June, has not yet been extended. “ It’s almost December and I haven’t received an offer to stay yet. So I’m probably closer to leaving than staying “, he declared on NBC Sports.

Despite these comments, Salah did not hide his disappointment at the prospect of leaving a club where he shone for several seasons. “ It would be a disappointment for me to leave “, he added, suggesting that his attachment to Liverpool remains strong.