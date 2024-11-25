Francis Ngannou invites Vinicius Júnior to Cameroon

Sports news is once again shaken by a surprising announcement. Francis Ngannou, the darling of mixed martial arts and proud representative of Cameroon, launched an open invitation to Vinícius Júnior, the Brazilian nugget of Real Madrid.

In an Instagram post which quickly made the rounds on social networks, the Cameroonian fighter revealed an Indomitable Lions jersey, printed with the name of the Madrid striker. Accompanied by a photo, Ngannou wrote: “ I have my Vinícius JR flocked Cameroon jersey on loan. Bro, Vini, we are impatiently waiting for you at home “.

This invitation follows the recent revelation of the Cameroonian origins of Vinícius Júnior. Indeed, a certificate of ancestry established that the ancestors of the Brazilian star were from the Tikar ethnic group in Cameroon.

Ngannou’s appeal is already generating great enthusiasm in Cameroon, where football fans hope to one day see the Madrid striker wearing their country’s colors. To be continued…