LdC Asia: Al Ahli wins against Al-Ain

With a double pass from Riyad Mahrez, Al Ahli defeated Al Ain (2-1) this Monday in the Champions League. A victory which allows the Saudi club to maintain its first place in the ranking.

Ivan Toney on a double (70th, 74th), served twice by Riyad Mahrez, scored both goals for Al Ahli. Kaku reduced the score for the Emirati team in added time.

With this victory, Al Ahli remains leader of the western group of the competition, after five victories in five matches. For its part, Al Ain is in last place with just one small point.