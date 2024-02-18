CAN 2023: the DRC-South Africa small final threatened with cancellation

The participation of the DRC Leopards in the small final against South Africa is uncertain, due to serious disagreements between the Congolese authorities and CAF.

The Democratic Republic of Congo was eliminated in the semi-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) by the Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire. The meeting, which took place on Saturday February 3, 2024, was overshadowed by clashes between the M23 rebels and the Congolese Armed Forces in Goma.

Indeed, Congolese players expressed their solidarity with their nation at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic stadium in Ébimpé. However, the Congolese government denounced the treatment of Leopards supporters during the semi-final against Ivory Coast, expressing its indignation in an official statement from the Council of Ministers dated Friday February 9, 2024.

According to the Congolese government spokesperson, fans from the DRC faced an unjustified reduction in their space in the stands and were prevented from entering with items denouncing Rwandan aggression, such as underpants. In response to these incidents, the Congolese authorities have decided that the national team will no longer participate, until further notice, in any solidarity activity or initiative supported by CAF.

In addition, the Congolese government warned the television channel France 24 regarding the media treatment of the DRC during the CAN.