CDM 2026 (Q): big blow for Nigeria before the clash against South Africa and Benin

Spearhead of the Nigerian attack, Victor Osimhen will miss the June rally. The Super Eagles center forward will not play the matches against South Africa (June 7 in Uyo) and Benin (June 10 in Abidjan) as part of the 3rd and 4th days of the World Cup qualifiers respectively. world 2026.

In a post this Tuesday on its social networks, the Nigerian Football Federation formalized the withdrawal of its player, victim of injury. “African player of the year, Victor Osimhen, is injured and out for 4 weeks“, wrote the NFF, while the 25-year-old player is replaced by Kenneth Igboke, called to the rescue.

“Super Eagles coach, Finidi George, has called up Enugu Rangers left-back, Kenneth Igboke, for the World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin Republic“, specified the Nigerian Federation.

This is the second time in two meetings that Victor Osimhen is missing from the Nigerian selection. Already in March, he was forced to withdraw due to inflammation of an old injury. And this, even though he had been selected against Ghana and Mali for friendly matches in Morocco.