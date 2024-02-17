Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sets a Europa League record

Scorer in OM’s draw against Shakhtar Donetsk (2-2), Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has become the top scorer in the history of the Europa League since its overhaul in 2009.

Olympique de Marseille conceded a frustrating draw (2-2) against Shakhtar Donetsk this Thursday evening in Hamburg, in the round of 16 first leg of the Europa League. If the Phocaeans put in a good offensive performance, they were feverish in defense and let two precious points slip away.

The evening was still marked by the personal exploit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. By opening the score in the 27th minute, the Gabonese striker scored his 30th goal in the Europa League since its overhaul in 2009. He thus became joint top scorer in the history of the competition, tied with Radamel Falcao.

The return match next week at the Orange Vélodrome promises to be thrilling. OM will have to be more solid defensively to hope to qualify for the round of 16. For his part, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will have the opportunity to become, alone, the top scorer in the history of the competition since its overhaul.

A great achievement in sight for the Gabonese, criticized this season for his inconsistent performances. In the meantime, the Marseille club and PEA will have to raise their heads in Ligue 1, where they have not won for several matches.