CAN 2023: DRC withdraws from CAF solidarity activities until further notice

The DRC announced, Friday February 9, 2024, its withdrawal from CAF solidarity activities until further notice.

During the meeting of the Council of Ministers held Friday February 9 at the Cité de l’Union Africaine in Kinshasa, the President of the Republic took the decision to withdraw the national team of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) from activities and solidarity initiatives organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

According to the report of the Council of Ministers, the decision follows behavior considered outrageous. For the Minister of Communication and Media, Patrick Muyaya, President Tshisekedi denounced among others “the reduction of spaces reserved for them in the stands, the ban on access to banners and various media denouncing the Rwandan aggression of which our country is the victim”.

“To react to this outrageous attitude, our national team will no longer be associated, until further notice, with any solidarity activity or initiative carried out by CAF,” decided the Head of State. As a result, the national team’s participation in the Africa Cup of Nations will be suspended until further notice.

The DRC-South Africa small final threatened with cancellation

Uncertainty hangs over the presence of the Leopards team from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the third place match against South Africa, following deep disagreements between Congolese officials and the African Confederation of Football (CAF).

After their defeat in the semi-final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (CAN) against the Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire, the DRC saw its participation in the tournament tainted by events occurring on the sidelines of the competition. The match, which took place on Saturday February 3, 2024, took place in a context of tension due to clashes between the M23 rebels and the Congolese armed forces in Goma.

During this meeting at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic stadium in Ébimpé, the DRC players showed their support for their country. However, the treatment of Congolese supporters during the semi-final was heavily criticized by the DRC government, which expressed its dissatisfaction through an official press release published on Friday February 9, 2024.