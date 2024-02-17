CAN 2023: “very difficult climatic conditions”, Regragui on Morocco’s early exit

Morocco coach Walid Regragui spoke publicly for the first time since Morocco’s disappointment at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The coach gave an uncompromising assessment of his team’s failings during this competition. . He also launched a call for mobilization in anticipation of CAN 2025, which will be held on Moroccan soil.

The disappointment of CAN 2023, where Morocco was eliminated in the round of 16 by South Africa (0-2), weighs heavily on Regragui’s shoulders. However, he is resolutely optimistic about the prospects of the national team for the next edition. “I hope the Moroccan public forgives us. We made him happy at the World Cup. And Insha-Allah, we will win the African Cup at home,” he said during an interview on Arryadia TV.

Despite favorable predictions that predicted a place in the final for Morocco, the team returned prematurely from the competition in 2023. Regragui admits there are no excuses, even if the weather conditions were difficult. ” NOTe started preparation more than ten days before the start of the competition in San Pedro. We benefit from the best conditions available. There were very difficult climatic conditions, but we should not take them as an argument for our elimination”he said.

The coach did not fail to salute the courage of Achraf Hakimi, even after his crucial failure during a penalty in the 85th minute when the score was 0-1. “ I strongly salute his courage, he took his responsibilities to help the team. But a penalty is like that: you can score it or you can miss it. But Achraf remains a great player”he stressed.