Pape Thiaw: “For us, trophies are won on the pitch”

Pape Thiaw and Idrissa Gana Gueye faced the press this Friday March 27, 2026. The two were questioned about Senegal’s green carpet defeat against Morocco. The technician and the player were clear: Senegal is and will remain African champion for the 2025 edition.

Its release was expected, it did not disappoint. At a press conference before facing Peru this Saturday March 28, Pape Thiaw spoke of the decision of the CAF Appeal Jury to give victory to Morocco on the green carpet. The Senegal coach was blunt. “I told myself that I was not going to answer this question because, all the same, I am focused on my work. The most important thing is not to get distracted. We know that for everyone, we are African champions. We will continue to work to get other trophies. We clearly know that for us, trophies are won on the green rectangle, and that is what was done. We are African champions,” insisted Pape Thiaw to journalists. He then returned to the famous episode where he asked his players to leave the field. “If I regret in hindsight having asked my players to leave the field? Today, the only thing I remember is that it is a pleasure to bring the trophy home, to discover my country by going to the depths of Senegal and to present the trophy. It’s a huge pleasure. »

Present alongside his coach, Gana Gueye sounded the same trumpet. According to him, no one can take away the coronation in Senegal. “The coach answered this question as a coach. As a player, strong emotions, nothing will replace that. For years, over the last 4 CAN, 3 finals, 2 times champions, we have not stolen it, it is the work of a serious country which gives everything on and off the field. We didn’t steal it, we deserved to be African champions on the pitch and we’re trying to do the same thing off it by continuing to fight. »

OBN