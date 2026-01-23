Can 2025: President Bassirou Diomaye Faye welcomes a “historic” coronation and a “fully accomplished” mission

The President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, praised Tuesday the “historic” nature of Senegal’s victory at the 2025 African Cup of Nations (Can), won in Morocco, believing that the Lions of Téranga have carried out a “fully accomplished” mission in the service of honor and national dignity.

Officially receiving the continental trophy at the Palace of the Republic, during a solemn ceremony in the presence of state, sporting and diplomatic authorities, the Head of State paid vibrant tribute to the national team for its courage, resilience and collective spirit throughout the competition.

“We saw on the field men of duty, patriots who were not fighting for a record, but for our honor and our dignity,” declared President Faye, stressing that the Lions’ journey was “tough, contested and demanding”, with very high level adversaries.

The Head of State particularly insisted on the mental strength and collective discipline demonstrated by the players, particularly during a final which he described as a “reference match”, requiring both talent, lucidity and psychological solidity.

According to him, the popular jubilation observed across the country and within the diaspora testifies to the social and symbolic significance of this coronation, which made it possible to bring together the Senegalese people around the same surge of national pride.

“Beyond the trophy, you have offered a benchmark to our youth and our Nation, by demonstrating that rigor, consistency and unity transform ambition into success,” he added, congratulating all the players “without exception”.

The President of the Republic also praised the work of the national coach, Pape Thiaw, for his leadership based on method, listening and clarity, as well as the commitment of the Senegalese Football Federation, the Ministry of Sports and the entire government.

A strong tribute was paid to Sadio Mané, presented as “much more than a great player”, and now included “in the closed circle of legends of world football”, for his exemplarity and his decisive role during the final.

The Head of State also expressed the gratitude of the Senegalese people to the Kingdom of Morocco, to His Majesty King Mohammed VI and to the Moroccan people for hosting and organizing the Can 2025.

“You have honored the flag, honored Senegal and written a major page in our sporting history,” said President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, finally thanking the Lions for “this second star on the national jersey”.