Patrick Mboma: “Marc Brys believes he has understood Cameroonian football”

Former Cameroon international, Patrick Mboma, reacted to the big altercation between Samuel Eto'o and the coach of the Indomitable Lions, Marc Brys, this Tuesday at Fecafoot headquarters.

Since his appointment as head of the Indomitable Lions, Marc Brys had not yet met Samuel Eto'o. This situation changed this morning, when the Belgian went to the headquarters of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fécafoot) at the invitation of secretary general Blaise Djounang. The official purpose of the meeting, not previously communicated, was preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

However, the meeting quickly degenerated into an altercation. After abruptly ” fired ” Cyrille Tollo, Samuel Eto'o attacked Marc Brys. The Belgian technician, far from being intimidated, responded strongly. This confrontation, marked by intense verbal exchanges, has been making the rounds on the web for several hours.

The former FC Barcelona star, now president of Fécafoot, seemed to want to impose his authority, which visibly triggered the reaction of the Belgian coach. This tense climate also made Patrick Mboma react, who broke his silence to comment on the incident.

“Marc Brys believes he understood Cameroonian football by speaking to Samuel Eto'o. I take it that we didn't explain it to him really well. Just saying…“, posted the former captain of the Indomitable Lions on his X account. For its part, the Cameroonian Federation announced a meeting of the Emergency Committee as soon as possible to take necessary decisions. To be continued…..