Pastor Marcelo Tunasi: Camille Makosso reacts to his remarriage plan

Pastor Marcelo Tunasi has been criticized for several days by Internet users and bloggers including Pastor Camille Makosso for having publicly mentioned his plans to remarry.

While promoting his book on choosing a spouse, Pastor Marcelo Tunasi surprised his followers by declaring: “I have not received the gift of celibacy. I will not delay in celibacy.” This announcement sparked reactions, including that of “General” Makosso Camille, who said he was disappointed by this rush to make another sentimental commitment, knowing that Pastor Tunasi’s wife died less than three months ago.

Makosso expresses his disappointment in his colleague, questioning the sincerity of Pastor Tunasi’s love for his late wife. He also questions the pastor’s conscience in the face of his children’s pain and suffering, wondering about the true nature of the feelings expressed. For Makosso, this hasty remarriage plan constitutes a betrayal on the part of the man of God.

According to him, it was his duty to point out the failings of his counterpart, without restraint, stressing that this hasty project has fueled a “bad buzz” among compatriots. This frank and unreserved position by Makosso underlines the extent of the impact of Pastor Marcelo Tunasi’s statement within the religious community.

This situation highlights the questions and queries that public figures face when they express personal choices in the eyes of their followers and the public.

This dispute between the two religious figures highlights the complex sensitivities surrounding the emotional commitments of spiritual leaders, and underscores the importance of reflection and sensitivity in such situations.