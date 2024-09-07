CAN 2025 (Q): minimum service for Cameroon and Mauritania

Cameroon snatched a narrow victory against Namibia (1-0) this Saturday, as part of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. In Nouakchott, Mauritania took the upper hand over Botswana (1-0).

The first day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers ended this Saturday, with three matches played across Africa. Group J favourites, Cameroon faced Namibia in Garoua. And the Indomitable Lions won 1-0.

A goal scored by Vincent Aboubakar at the hour mark (65th). With this narrow victory, the Cameroonians take the lead in their group, ahead of Kenya and Zimbabwe, who drew (0-0) on Friday.

Mauritania on the edge

Also in the running for the final phase, Mauritania did not miss its entry into the competition either. Receiving Botswana in Nouakchott, the Zebras won 1-0. The only goal of the game was scored by Amar in the 84th minute.

Finally, in Uyo, Nigeria defeated Benin (3-0). Ademola Lookman, who scored twice, and Victor Osimhen, were the main architects of this show of strength by the Super Eagles, who took first place in Group D.

The results of this Saturday