DRC: Moroccan MONUSCO soldier dies electrocuted

In the DRC, the death by electrocution of a corporal brings to 60 the number of Moroccan soldiers engaged in UN peacekeeping missions who have lost their lives.

Corporal Karim Tmara, a member of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces (FAR) and deployed within the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO), died tragically following an accidental electrocution while he was operating a water pump, according to a FAR statement published on the social network X.

Since the beginning of their participation in UN peacekeeping missions, 60 Moroccan soldiers have sacrificed their lives selflessly. Corporal Tmara is the sixth Moroccan soldier to die in the framework of MONUSCO, a mission in which Morocco has participated for several years.

As of May 2024, the total number of deaths in UN missions since 1948 has reached 4,380, including 21 Moroccan peacekeepers who served in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).