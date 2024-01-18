Paris Fashion Week: Fally Ipupa highlights her sensual silhouettes during her fashion show

Famous Congolese singer Fally Ipupa made a memorable appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where he walked for the Louis Gabriel Nouchi brand.

Last weekend, Fally Ipupa was at Paris Fashion Week, where he highlighted the fall-winter collection of the Louis Gabriel Nouchi brand.

According to Mbote, on the catwalk, the star walked the shows wearing clothes showcasing sensual and sophisticated silhouettes designed by Louis Gabriel Nouchi, taking inspiration from Parisian high society.

Recognized for his flamboyant style as much as for his worldwide successes, Fally Ipupa enthusiastically accepted the invitation of the 35-year-old French designer.

His presence brought an exotic touch and representation of Africa to this fashion event of global importance.