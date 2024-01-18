CAN 2023: Equatorial Guinea takes a bite out of Guinea-Bissau and gets back on track

Snagged by Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea relaunched its African Cup after its resounding victory against Guinea-Bissau (4-2) this Thursday, on the occasion of the second day of group A.

Slowly but surely, Equatorial Guinea is getting closer to the round of 16 of CAN 2023 which is taking place on Ivorian soil. Nzalang Nacional snatched their first victory in this tournament after their show of strength this Thursday against Guinea-Bissau. Against the Djurtus at the end of a very lively meeting, the team of coach Juan Micha won with the logical score of 4-2.

Realistic and precise in the final gestures, as evidenced by their 6 shots on target compared to only 2 for the opposing team, the Equatorial Guineans rolled on achievements from Emilio Nsue, author of a hat-trick, and José Antonio Miranda. The reduction of the score by Esteban Fernandez and Zè Turbo in stoppage time was insufficient for the Bissau-Guineans who therefore lost with this score of 4-0.

With this precious success, Equatorial Guinea temporarily takes the lead in Pool A, while awaiting the evening’s clash between Ivory Coast and Nigeria. On the last day, a draw will be enough for Nzalang Nacional to advance to the second round. With their backs against the wall, the Djurtus must, for their part, beat Nigeria with a large score to hope to finish among the four best third-placed teams, synonymous with qualification for the round of 16.