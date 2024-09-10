Paris 2024: Two Congolese Paralympic Athletes Missing After Competition

Athletes Emmanuel Grâce Mouambako and Mireille Nganga, who represented the Republic of Congo at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, are missing.

According to information reported by Le Parisien, Emmanuel Grâce Mouambako, aged 35, his guide Sharon Victor Loussanga, as well as Mireille Nganga, aged 48, have not given any sign of life since last Thursday. A member of the Congolese delegation reported their disappearance to the police on Saturday, specifying that the three individuals had been seen for the last time at the Paralympic village.

The prosecutor of Bobigny (Seine-Saint-Denis) has opened an investigation into a worrying disappearance, and the brigade for the repression of crimes against the person has been assigned to the case.

During the competition, Emmanuel Grâce Mouambako and his guide finished in 4th and last place in their men’s 100m series on Wednesday, September 4. Mireille Nganga, for her part, failed to qualify in the javelin throw on Monday, September 2, nor in the shot put two days later.

It is worth noting that this is not the first case of disappearance during these Paralympic Games. Claudine Bazubagira, a volleyball player from Rwanda, also disappeared on August 20.