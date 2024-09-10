CAN 2025 (Q): Egypt rolls out, Cameroon and Zimbabwe back to back

With a double from Trézéguet, Egypt beat Botswana (4-0) this Tuesday, in the CAN 2025 qualifiers. In Kampala, Cameroon and Zimbabwe parted ways with a goalless draw (0-0).

Executioner of Cape Verde (3-0) last Friday, Egypt recorded its second consecutive victory this Tuesday, as part of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. The Pharaohs beat Botswana this afternoon; on the occasion of the second day of group C.

Against the Zebras in a match played in Francistown, the Egyptians won 4-0. Trézéguet (5th, 29th), Mohamed Salah (56th) and Mostafa Fathi (90th+4) scored the four goals of the game. With this show of strength, Egypt keeps the lead in its group, ahead of Mauritania, which faces Cape Verde tonight.

In the other matches of this marathon day, Cameroon was forced to share points by Zimbabwe. Despite their clear domination, the Indomitable Lions ended the game with a goalless draw (0-0). Also noteworthy was Gabon’s victory against the Central African Republic (2-0) and Guinea’s defeat at home against Tanzania (1-2).