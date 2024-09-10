CAF Cup: a Central African whistle for Dadjè FC-RS Berkane

CAF has announced the identity of the referee who will officiate the match between Dadjè FC and RS Berkane in the second preliminary round of the Confederation Cup. And the body has placed its trust in a Central African quartet.

On hiatus due to the international break in September, the CAF Confederation Cup will resume at the end of the week, with the first leg of the second preliminary round. Also in the running for the final phase, Dadjè FC will cross boots with RS Berkane. Having defeated El Kanemi Warriors of Nigeria in the first round, the Dadjè boys will try to repeat the feat against the Moroccan giant, a regular in these continental contests.

For this first round between the two clubs, CAF has revealed the identity of the referee who will officiate the game. And the governing body of African football has chosen the Central African whistle André Onsem Kolesala Mbangi.

An international FIFA referee, the official will be assisted in his task by his compatriots Jospin Malunga and Bozoy Uriah, respectively first and second assistant. The fourth referee is also Central African and is named Baudouin Edgard. As a reminder, the first leg is scheduled for this Saturday at the Stade de l’Amitié, starting at 4 p.m. (GMT+1).