Marcello Tunasi: Congolese pastor grateful to the presidential couple

After his wife’s funeral, Congolese pastor Marcello Tunasi expressed his gratitude to those present at the ceremony. This recognition comes after 40 days of mourning following the death of his wife.

Congolese Pastor Marcello Tunasi is preparing to enter his forty days of mourning following the tragic death of his wife, Blanche Odia Kandolo Tunasi, in Turkey last June. On July 20, he posted a poignant message on his Facebook page to pay tribute to her.

The famous pastor also thanked the many personalities who attended his wife’s grand funeral in Kinshasa. Among these personalities were the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi, and his wife, the First Lady, Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi.

In a message broadcast on Monday, July 22, 2024 on his social networks, Pastor Marcello Tunasi expressed his deep gratitude to the presidential couple for their unwavering support during this period of great pain. After this deep mourning, I would like to thank all members of the government and particularly the presidential couple of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mr. Félix Antoine Tshisekedi and Mrs. Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi, for their unwavering support. My children and I were very touched by this great sign of love and affection. I can say that the DRC does not only have a politician at its head, but a father and a mother. May God bless the Democratic Republic of Congo and grant us to unite more in order to raise this great nation. By the grace of God we are rising again.” wrote the man of God.

The servant of God released photos captured at the Tata Raphaël stadium in Kinshasa, in the company of the presidential couple, on the day of the funeral of his late wife.