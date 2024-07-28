2024 Olympics: Ukraine punishes Morocco, Egypt recovers

Morocco has delayed its qualification for the quarter-finals of the 2024 Olympic football tournament after its defeat against Ukraine (1-2) this Saturday. Having defeated Uzbekistan (1-0), Egypt is back in Group C.

Bad operation for Morocco. While they could have qualified this afternoon for the quarter-finals of the football tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Atlas Lion Cubs have delayed the deadline. Coach Tarek Sektioui’s foals lost to Ukraine this Saturday, on the occasion of the second day of Group B.

Against Zbirna, who were down to one man after Volodymyr Salyuk was sent off after the break, the Cherifian team was finally beaten 2-1. Dmytro Kryskiv and IHOR KRASNOPIR scored for Ukraine. Soufiane Rahimi, on a penalty, reduced the deficit for Morocco.

With Argentina’s hard-fought victory over Iraq (3-1), all the teams in Group B now have 3 points each. The outcome will therefore be on the third and final day. Woe to the vanquished!

Egypt relaunches in its group

In the other match of the day, Egypt got back on track by winning against Uzbekistan (1-0). Ahmed Kouka scored the only goal of the match early in the match, allowing Egypt to take second place in its group with 4 points. This victory gives the Pharaohs hope for a qualification in the quarter-finals.