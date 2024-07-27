Drama in Chad: three people found with their throats slit in Goré

DRC: At least seven dead in a stampede in Kinshasa

ByThe Mwebantu Team

At least seven people have been killed in a stampede at a concert in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to a report by Congolese National Radio and Television (RTNC).

The bodies of the victims were taken to a local morgue after the stampede during the concert of musician Mike Kalambayi at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa. In addition, RTNC reported on X that several injured people were placed in intensive care.

To date, local authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the toll of the incident. In October 2022, a stampede during a concert by Congolese musician Fally Ipupa at the same stadium resulted in the deaths of eleven people, including two police officers.

The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.