DRC: At least seven dead in a stampede in Kinshasa

At least seven people have been killed in a stampede at a concert in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to a report by Congolese National Radio and Television (RTNC).

The bodies of the victims were taken to a local morgue after the stampede during the concert of musician Mike Kalambayi at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa. In addition, RTNC reported on X that several injured people were placed in intensive care.

To date, local authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the toll of the incident. In October 2022, a stampede during a concert by Congolese musician Fally Ipupa at the same stadium resulted in the deaths of eleven people, including two police officers.