Paris 2024 Olympics: already five medals for Africa

Like other continents, Africa is well represented at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games taking place in France. And as of the evening of July 29, the continent has already collected 5 medals.

Already 5 medals for Africa at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Indeed, on the evening of July 29, the continent has in its bag a gold medal, a silver and three bronze. Awards acquired in particular by South Africa, which offered three medals to Africa.

These were a gold medal won by Tatiana Smith in swimming, in the 100m breaststroke final, and two bronze medals won respectively by the rugby 7s team and Alan Hatherly in the men’s cross country event.

The other two African medals were won by Tunisian Fares Ferjani and Egyptian Mohamed El-Sayed. The former won silver for his country in the men’s individual sabre event, while the Pharaoh won the first bronze medal in the fencing competition.