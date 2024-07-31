2024 Olympics: Argentina in the quarter-finals, Morocco finishes first

Argentina has validated its ticket for the quarter-finals of the Olympic football tournament after its victory against Ukraine (2-0), this Tuesday. Executioner of Iraq (3-0), Morocco finished first in group B.

Several matches were in the spotlight this Tuesday across French pitches, counting for the third day of the group stages of the men’s football tournament at the 2024 Olympic Games. At the Groupama Stadium in Lyon, Argentina faced Ukraine.

Victorious over Iraq (3-1) after a controversial defeat against Morocco (2-1), the Albicéleste U23 had to continue to move on to the second round. And the Argentinians did not fail in their mission, with a 2-0 victory at the end of the game. Thiago Almada (47th) and Claudio Echeverri (90th+1) offered the three points of the match to the Argentinian team, which finished second in group B, behind Morocco, the leader.

The Moroccans, precisely, crushed Iraq in the other match this Tuesday. In a game dominated head and shoulders, the Cherifian team won by a score of 3-0. Amir Richardson (19th), Soufiane Rahimi (28th) and Ez Abde (36th) scored the three goals of the match.