“My wife didn’t die trying to do BBL”, Marcello Tunasi responds to his detractors

Pastor Marcello Tunasi, returned to his ministry on Sunday, July 28, after the death of his wife. In addition to comforting his many still saddened followers, the man of God firmly denied rumors about the circumstances of his wife’s disappearance in Turkey.

The famous Congolese pastor, Marcello Tunasi, returned to his church La Compassion after mourning his late wife, Blanche Tunasi, to be with his many followers. Unable to remain in pain for long, he was warmly welcomed by his community.

During his sermon, he addressed rumors about the circumstances of his wife’s disappearance, according to which she died during a cosmetic surgery operation in Turkey. “My wife didn’t die trying to do BBL, she had the natural BBL of the Baluba. She didn’t need it, she didn’t need it! She had what it takes, where it takes,” he refuted.

At the same time, he comforted his faithful and other Christians around the world who are still grieving the loss of his wife. “My wife, Blanche, is dead, but Jesus is alive… I loved Blanche, but I love Jesus more than she does. Besides, no one on earth has loved my wife more than I have, but look at me, I am joyful, so take away your sadness,” did he declare.