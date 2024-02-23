Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifier (F): death of a Zambian player before the clash against Ghana

48 hours before the clash against Ghana, counting for the 3rd round of the 2024 Olympic qualifiers, the Copper Queens lost their teammate Norin Betani, who died in hospital at the age of 24, the Zambian Federation announced this Wednesday football on his social networks.

Zambian football is in mourning. The young Copper Queens striker, Norin Betani, is no more. The 24-year-old died in hospital from “suspected malaria”. Gathering with the Zambian women’s team, 48 hours before their match against Ghana on Friday, during the first leg of the penultimate round of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games, the player was admitted to the infirmary to treat his illness. Unfortunately, it is his corpse that will emerge from the hospital.

Very sad news shared this Wednesday by the Zambian Football Federation (FAZ), which returned to the circumstances of the tragedy. “ FAZ general secretary Reuben Kamanga said the player showed up at the camp while ill and was taken to hospital for a thorough examination on the recommendation of doctors (…) Betani was taken to the hospital closest to the team’s camp. (…) The patient was then referred to the university hospital on Monday and was under medical care until her death“, specified the authority.