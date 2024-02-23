CAF Cup: the program for the 5th day of the group stages

The CAF Confederation Cup resumes its rights this weekend, with the matches of the 5th day of the group stages. Discover the posters on the program.

SuperSport Utd opens the ball against Future FC. A big customer for the South Africans who are aiming for three victory points to move closer to qualifying for the next round. Accustomed to the competition, Zamalek will travel to the pitch of Abu Salim SC.

Another shock of this 5th day, the opposition between Stade Malien and the Diables Noirs or the Al Hilal Benghazi-USM Alger duel. One step away from qualifying for the second round, the Tunisians from Club Africain will try to do the job in Accra, Ghana, against Dreams FC.

Confederation Cup: program for the 5th day

Sunday February 25

Gr.A (2 p.m. GMT) SuperSport Utd – Future FC

Gr.B (5 p.m. GMT) Abu Salim SC – Zamalek SC

Gr.C (5 p.m. GMT) Academica Lobilo – Rivers Utd

Gr.C (5 p.m. GMT) Dreams FC – Club Africain Tunis

Gr.A (5 p.m. GMT) Al Hilal Benghazi – USM Alger

Gr.D (5 p.m. GMT) Stade Malien – Diables Noirs

Gr.D (8 p.m. GMT) Sekhukhune Utd – Renaissance Berkane

Gr.B (8 p.m. GMT) SOA Renaissante – Sagrada Esperanca