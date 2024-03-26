Paris 2024 Olympic Qualification (F): Nigeria's list to face South Africa

22 Super Falcons from Nigeria have been selected for the double confrontation against the Banyana Banyana from South Africa next April. Two qualitative matches for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Nigeria's national coach, Randy Waldrum, unveiled this Monday the list of players called up for the final qualifying round for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games against South Africa. Among the 22 Super Falcons called up are captain Rasheedat Ajibade, Asisat Oshoala and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Saudi defender Ashley Plumptre, veteran Osinachi Ohale and midfielder Deborah Abiodun are also on the list. 2019 World Cup star Chidinma Okeke and striker Chiwendu Ihezuo also return to the squad.

As a reminder, Nigeria will face South Africa in a home/away match. The first meeting is scheduled for April 5 at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. The second will take place on April 9 at the Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria. The winner of this double duel will win one of Africa's two tickets to the Women's Olympic Football Tournament.

Complete list of selected Super Falcons:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia); Linda Jiwuaku (Bayelsa Queens)

defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, ​​Mexico); Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies, Saudi Arabia); Shukurat Oladipo (FC Robo Queens); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Nicole Payne (Portland Thorns FC, USA); Chidinma Okeke (Mynavi Sendai Ladies, Japan)

Midfielder: Deborah Abiodun (University of Pittsburgh, USA); Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosengard, Sweden); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Jennifer Echegini (Juventus Ladies, Italy); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain)

Forwards: Omorinsola Babajide (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Esther Okoronkwo (Changchun FC, China); Ifeoma Onumonu (SLC Utah, USA); Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC, USA); Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, USA); Gift Monday (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Chiwendu Ihezuo (Pachucha Club de Futbol, ​​Mexico)