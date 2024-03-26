CAN 2025 (Q): Eswatini dismisses Somalia and validates its ticket for the qualifiers

Eswatini punched its ticket for the CAN 2025 qualifiers after its draw against Somalia (2-2) on Tuesday. The Sihlangu Semnikati won 3-0 in the first leg.

Eswatini will compete in the CAN 2025 qualifiers. The Sihlangu Semnikati validated their ticket for the group stages of the competition after their victory against Somalia in a double confrontation. Victorious over Ocean Stars (3-2) last week, the Eswatini team drew with its Somali counterpart on Tuesday. At the end of a hard-fought match, the two teams separated with a tie score (2-2).

Spectators in the first period, the two teams launched into a collision upon returning from the locker room. In the 46th minute of play, Eswatini opened the scoring through Sabelo Ndzinisa. He will be followed a few minutes later by his teammate Bongwa Owa Matsebula who doubles the lead for the Sihlangu Semnikati. In the last quarter of an hour, Mohamed Awad reduced the score for Somalia (76'), before snatching the equalizer for his team two minutes later. Final score: 2-2.