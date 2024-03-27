FIFA Day: Guinea and the Central African Republic delight, Monday's results

The international break in March continued this Monday with the meetings of the African selections. Discover the results of the matches played.

Several friendly matches were played on Monday across the planet. In Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde scored its second consecutive victory in the FIFA Series tournament. Fallers of Guyana last week, the Blue Sharks did it again against Equatorial Guinea. Against Nzalang Nacional, the Cape Verdeans won with a score of 1-0. The only goal of the game was scored by Jovane Cabral in the 65the minute.

Still in Jeddah, Guinea offered itself the scalp of Bermuda. Already winner of Vanuatu (6-0), Syli National followed this time with a 5-1 victory. Show of force also from the Central African Republic which gave a football lesson to Papua New Guinea (4-0). In the other meetings, Gabon was held by Congo (1-1). Ditto for Burundi and Botswana who separated in a goalless draw (0-0).

Monday's results

Gabon 1-1 Congo

Burundi 0-0 Botswana

Guinea 5-1 Bermuda

Central African Republic 4-0 Papua New Guinea

Tanzania 3-0 Mongolia

Cape Verde 1-0 Equatorial Guinea