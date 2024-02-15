Paris 2024 Olympic Qualification (F): 23 Black Queens from Ghana to challenge Zambia

The Ghanaian selection has revealed its list of players selected for the double confrontation against Zambia, in the qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. A group of 23 Black Queens with Charlton Athletic midfielder, Freda Ayisi.

Ghana plays its qualification for the final phase of the women’s football tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games next week. The Black Queens face Zambia in a double confrontation, counting for the last day of the qualifiers. The first leg is scheduled for February 23 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

For this decisive duel, the Black Queens coach, Nora Hauptle, revealed her list of players selected this Thursday. In this group, we note the presence of Charlton Athletic midfielder, Freda Ayisi. Called to replace the injured Cynthia Konlan Findiib, Victoria Antwi Adjei signs her return to the group.

The list of Black Queens of Ghana:

Philomena Abaka

Grace Acheampong

Anasthesia Achiaa

Susan Ama Duah

Victoria Antiwi Agyei

Grace Asantewaa

Gifty Assifuah

Freda Ayisi