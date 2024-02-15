CAN 2023: King Mohammed VI congratulates Alassane Ouattara

King Mohammed VI of Morocco sent his congratulations to President Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast for the victory of the Ivorian national team at the 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations football. Ivory Coast triumphed over Nigeria in a thrilling final to claim their third title in the tournament’s history.

In a message full of warmth and fraternity, King Mohammed VI expressed his joy and congratulations to President Alassane Ouattara and the First Lady, Dominique Ouattara, as well as to all the Ivorian people for the feat achieved by the Elephants of Ivory Coast. For the Sovereign, the remarkable performance of the Ivorian selection is a source of pride for the entire Ivorian nation.

The CAN 2023 final, which took place at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic stadium in Ebimpé, pitted Ivory Coast and Nigeria against each other. Despite a difficult start with a goal conceded in the first half, the Ivorian “Elephants” were able to show determination and resilience to turn the situation around and achieve victory with a final score of 2-1.

This victory is the third triumph for Côte d’Ivoire in the history of the African Cup of Nations, after the successes of 1992 and 2015. For football fans in Côte d’Ivoire and across the continent African, this victory is synonymous with moments of joy and communion.