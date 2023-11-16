Paris 2024 Olympic Games (F): stunning Cameroon, the results of the 2nd qualifying round

Discover the results of the matches played on Tuesday, counting for the return leg of the second elimination round of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The second leg of the second elimination round of the women’s football event at the Paris 2024 Olympics ended on Tuesday with several matches played across Africa. Winner 2-0 in Marrakech last week, Morocco did it again against Namibia with the same score. Sadou (76th) and Chebak (89th) scored the two goals in the victory for the Atlas Lionesses who qualified for the third round.

Ditto for Tanzania which returns to the next phase after its double victory against Botswana, in Dar es Salaam (2-0) and Gaborone (0-1). Defeated 2-0 in the first leg, Cameroon overthrew Uganda to snatch their ticket for the next stage. Without trembling, the Indomitable Lionesses rolled with achievements from Nchout Njoya Ajara, Monique Ngock and Meffometou. Nigeria also did the job against Ethiopia (4-0), after their draw (1-1) in Addis Ababa.

In the third round, Cameroon will face Nigeria while Morocco will face Tunisia in a 100% North African derby. Fallers of the Amazons of Benin, the Black Queens of Ghana will face Zambia. Finally, Tanzania will cross swords with South Africa. Note that the outward phase will take place on February 19 and the return seven days later.

Results of the second qualifying round for the 2024 Olympics

Benin – Ghana (Q) (0-3, 2-0)

Namibia – Morocco (Q) (0-2, 2-0)

Uganda – Cameroon (Q) (2-0, 3-0)

Ethiopia – Nigeria (Q) (1-1, 4-0)

Tanzania (Q) – Botswana (2-0, 0-1)

DRC – South Africa (Q) (1-1, 2-0)

Posters for the third qualifying round for the 2024 Olympics