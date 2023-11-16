2023 U17 World Cup: Morocco crushes the host country and advances to the round of 16

Morocco crushed Indonesia (3-1) this Thursday at the Gelora Bung Tomo stadium, on the occasion of the 3rd day of group A of the 2023 U17 World Cup. A result which qualifies the Atlas Lion Cubs for the eighth of final of the tournament.

A third African representative will compete in the round of 16 of the 2023 U17 World Cup. Indeed, after Senegal and Mali, Morocco has in turn snatched its ticket for the knockout phases of the competition. A qualification acquired thanks to its victory against Indonesia this Thursday afternoon. Opposed to the host country in a match played at the Gelora Bung Tomo stadium, the Atlas Lion Cubs won with a score of 3-1.

Dominant and realistic, as evidenced by their 61% possession and 9 shots on target to only 2 for the opposing team, the players from the Cherifian Kingdom took the lead at the mark before the half-hour mark, with the opening score from a penalty signed Anas Alaoui (29th). Less than ten minutes later, it was Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal’s turn to bring the score to 2-0, following a collective action (38th).

If the reduction of the score by Muhammad Nabil Asyura for the host country before the break (42nd), gave some cold sweats to the Moroccans, with the specter of a return to the game of the Indonesians, Hamony following a counter- lightning attack, will give victory to Morocco after returning from the locker room (64th).

Victorious over Panama (2-0) and beaten by Ecuador (0-2), Morocco therefore offers its second victory in this tournament and even finishes first in Pool A, ahead of the Ecuadorians (2nd), hung by the Panamanians (1-1) in the other meeting this Thursday.