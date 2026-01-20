Pape Thiaw, Lions coach: “We knew it would be difficult…”

After the final of the 2025 African Cup of Nations won by Senegal against Morocco (1-0 after extra time), Pape Thiaw, coach of the Lions of Teranga, looked back on the meeting and the moments of tension which marked it.

“We knew it would be difficult…” said Thiaw, praising the commitment and resilience of his players in the face of a tough opponent. The final was marked by a controversy over a penalty, temporarily pushing the Lions to leave the pitch. The technician apologized for this reaction and insisted on the courage of his team who were able to come back and win in overtime.

For Pape Thiaw, this victory rewards a demanding campaign, where the Lions demonstrated character and solidarity. The technician also stressed that this final will be remembered as a highlight in the history of Senegalese football.