Pape Guèye writes history: Senegal’s 100th goal offers the CAN to the Lions

History will remember this date forever engraved in the legend of African football: Senegal won its second African Cup of Nations by winning 1-0 against Morocco, at the end of a stifling and majestic final in Rabat.

A triumph written in golden letters, sealed by a name, a gesture, a symbol: Pape Guèye, author of Senegal’s 100th goal in the history of the CAN.

This goal, which occurred after extra time, is not just a flash in the Moroccan night. He is the culmination of a generation that transformed promise into heritage, strength into wisdom. In three goals during the competition, the Marseille midfielder shone with his accuracy, his intelligence and his heart. But this third goal, that of deliverance, will remain the greatest — the one that unites a people, a history and a dream shared for decades.

Facing a valiant Morocco, the Lions of Téranga confirmed their status as giants of the continent. Solid, inspired, conquerors, they mastered their subject from the start to the end of the tournament, scoring 13 goals, the second best attack of this CAN 2025. Carried by an imperial defense and a steel midfielder, Pape Thiaw’s men imposed their law with rare maturity.

And as if to close the most beautiful chapter, Sadio Mané was crowned best player of the tournament. A distinction which sounds like a royal farewell for the one who will have given everything to his selection, from the pain of 2019 to the glory of 2022 and 2025.

This CAN 2025 is not just a title. It is a national rebirth, a generational consecration, an indelible mark on the continent.

Senegal, more than ever, sits at the table of the great African nations. And in memories, an image remains: that of Pape Guèye, arms raised towards the sky of Rabat, celebrating the goal of the century, the 100th, that of eternity.

By Cheikh Gora DIOP, special envoy to Rabat (Morocco)