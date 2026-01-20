“If Sadio Mané says that this is his last final, that means that it is his body that has spoken”

Mama Sow, former National Technical Director (DTN) of Senegal, commented on Sadio Mané’s announcement of a possible retirement after the CAN 2025 final won by the Lions of Senegal.

According to him, this decision reflects above all a physical reality: “If Sadio Mané says that it is his last final, that means that it is his body which has spoken”.

For the former DTN, the Senegalese champion gave the best of himself for the national team and deserves recognition and respect. Mama Sow praised his commitment and generosity, recalling that Mané, despite criticism, has always been a pillar of Senegalese football and a model for younger generations.

The former technician concluded by emphasizing that, even if each era has its icons, Sadio Mané has left a lasting mark on the history of Senegalese football.