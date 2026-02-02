Land offered to the Lions winners of CAN 2021: Ousmane Sonko’s guarantees January 30, 2026

The presentation of the CAN 2025 trophy to Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko this afternoon at the “Mamadou Dia” administrative building went beyond the simple protocol framework. It gave rise to a strong message, imbued with political symbolism and national unity. For the head of government, this victory goes beyond divisions and must be shared by the entire country.

Beyond the sporting celebration, the meeting between the Prime Minister and the FSF delegation made it possible to address several points, including one relating to the State’s commitments to the Lions, particularly in terms of bonuses and land.

Rewards designed the day after the final

In his speech, Ousmane Sonko went behind the scenes of the post-final. “After the final, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye called me to tell me that we need to prepare the rewards. He tasked me with working on that,” he explained.

The next day, a strategic meeting was organized with the Minister of Finance, the Director of Lands and several advisors. The objective was clear: to go beyond what had been done until then, explains the Prime Minister.

Firm and assumed commitments

Ousmane Sonko, did not avoid the difficulties linked to the land question after the exit of El Hadji Diouf and the details of the FSF on the file. “There are no longer any land bases in Dakar,” he admitted, recalling that the inherited situation was marked by numerous disputes, sometimes explosive.

According to him, this problem did not specifically target the Lions, but was part of a delicate national context. “We inherited a country with too many land disputes… that’s why we cleaned up everything to remove the irregularities,” he explained. Despite these constraints, Ousmane Sonko wanted to reassure the feds: “I can certify that any commitment made by the State in this direction will be respected”. A clear message addressed to the crowned players in 2022, but also to public opinion: the State intends to honor its word, even in a difficult economic context.

By Cheikh Gora DIOP