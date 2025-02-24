“Our child is sick”, Grimes, the ex of Elon Musk, accuses him of ignoring his messages

Canadian musician Grimes publicly challenged her ex-partner, Elon Musk, accusing her of ignoring a critical medical problem involving one of their children.

In a message posted on Thursday on platform X, Grimes begged the billionaire to react, saying that the lack of response could lead to life impairment for their child. She stated the repeated silence of Musk, who would not respond to calls, to emails, to meetings.

“I am sorry to say it publicly, but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation, because it requires immediate attention. If you don’t want to talk to me, can you designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward in solving this problem? It’s urgent, Elon“, She wrote.

“I do not give details, but he does not answer calls, SMS or emails. He also missed all meetings and our child will suffer from a disability for life if he does not respond as quickly as possible. So I need him to answer and if I have to exert public pressure, I suppose that we are there ”she added, insisting on the urgency of the situation.

Tesla’s artist and CEO have been sharing three children and have been in conflict on their co -parenting since their separation in 2022. These new accusations have revived the debates on the privacy and family responsibilities of the billionaire.