Benin Terminal and Eneam: a dynamic partnership at the service of professional integration

The renovated Benin Terminal Salle of the National School of Applied Economy and Management (ENEAM) welcomed a strategic meeting marking a new stage in the fruitful partnership between ENEAM and the Benin Terminal company on Friday, February 21, 2025. This event made it possible to strengthen the already solid links between the two institutions and to present to students the professional opportunities offered by this partnership.

From the opening of the ceremony, Jean Théophile Dénadamè, deputy director general of ENEAM, stressed the importance of lasting relations between the two institutions, recalling that since the renewal of their partnership agreement in 2022, several concrete initiatives have been made. These initiatives include the renovation of room C1 (renamed Benin Terminal room), the granting of professional internship scholarships during the day of excellence, as well as guided tours of port facilities for students in transport and logistics management .

In his speech, Jean Théophile Dénadamè expressed his wish to further strengthen this collaboration, by soliciting the renovation of new rooms, such as room B3. He encouraged students to seize the opportunities offered by this partnership, in particular professional internships that could lead to recruitments within Benin Terminal.

“ENEAM reiterates its deep recognition for your legendary availability to support our initiatives, the aim of which is, among other things, to offer our learners quality training in the best conditions. In this perspective, allow us to express you that our position forces us to always ask for your assistance, your support and your constant support. This is why the director of ENEAM takes care of telling you that he wants to see the name of this modified room, which instead of a Benin Terminal room will become, and it is his wish, Benin Terminal 1, And that soon there will be Benin Terminal room 2, 3, 4, and so on, and the room it is aimed at immediately is room B3 which until then remains the only Blocks B and C not yet renovated »»he said.

Benin Terminal: a major player in port logistics

Speaking, Fabrice Ture, managing director of Benin Terminal, highlighted the importance of the confrontation of students with the reality of the professional world. He recalled the seniority of this partnership, established since 2018, which allows ENEAM students to immerse themselves in a demanding professional environment.

“Our partnership is a long -standing partnership. I believe that it is since 2018 that the company Benin Terminal and the ENEAM has been collaborating together for you, dear students, to allow you at a given moment during your university course to integrate a business, to be able to confront reality business and business. Since as I often say, obviously the university courses are necessary but not sufficient, ”explained the director general of Bénin Terminal.

“And beyond the information transmitted to you, from all that is given to you by your various teachers during these university years, you must confront reality. Not only to see what a business is, how it works, but also to give you an overview of what you will want to do in the future ”he specifies.

Fabrice Ture also presented Benin Terminal as a subsidiary of the AGL group, itself integrated into the MSC maritime transport giant, the world leader in port logistics. Since its creation in 2012, Benin Terminal has played a strategic role by managing the container terminal of the Autonomous Port of Cotonou, where it now deals between 95% and 97% of container operations.

The company, which currently has nearly 500 employees, plans to increase its workforce to 650 people in the coming years. Investments are intended in particular to increase the capacity of the terminal, making it possible to simultaneously accommodate three ships by the end of 2025.

Inspiring testimonies of former ENEAM students

The event was also marked by inspiring testimonies of former ENEAM students, now employees at Bénin Terminal. The first speaker spoke of an enriching professional experience, although different from his initial training. She insisted on the importance of adaptability and continuous learning, stressing how she was able to develop skills in administrative management, risk management and communication.

The second testimony, that of a former accounting student today delivery agent, has focused on the need to get out of their comfort zone. He encouraged students to prepare to adapt to the requirements of the professional world and to aim for excellence to benefit from the opportunities offered by the partnership.

A common commitment for the future

The ceremony concluded with a question and answer session, allowing students to better understand the different branches of activities of Benin Terminal and the opportunities offered by the company. A family photo and a snack closed this meeting rich in exchanges.

This partnership illustrates the commitment of ENEAM and Benin Terminal to prepare for future Beninese executives for the realities of the labor market, by offering them enriching professional experiences and by strengthening their employability. A promising collaboration which continues to develop for the benefit of students and the Beninese port sector.